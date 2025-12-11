‘Roads Will Not Be Paved’: GOP Think Tank Says Trump Will Cut Off All Funding to Red State Unless It Passes New Map

The GOP-aligned Heritage Foundation think tank sparked a wave of condemnation on Thursday after it posted a threat from President Donald Trump to defund Indiana if the state doesn’t pass his gerrymander.

“President Trump has made it clear to Indiana leaders: if the Indiana Senate fails to pass the map, all federal funding will be stripped from the state,” wrote Heritage Action on X, adding:

Roads will not be paved. Guard bases will close. Major projects will stop. These are the stakes and every NO vote will be to blame.

Trump has been pressuring Indiana to redraw its Congressional map to eliminate any Democrats holding seats in the state. The deep red state had previously shot down the idea in its Senate, but has since revived the effort under threats from Trump. Trump previously pushed Texas to redraw it map to favor the GOP, which in turn led California to move to eliminate Republican seats.

“If Republicans will not do what is necessary to save our Country, they will eventually lose everything to the Democrats. Rod Bray and his friends won’t be in Politics for long, and I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again. One of my favorite States, Indiana, will be the only State in the Union to turn the Republican Party down!” wrote Trump in a lengthy post on Wednesday.

Rod Bray is a state senator in Indiana opposed to redistricting, which is extremely rare mid-decade and usually only done after a census.

Pundits and observers, including many well-known conservatives, expressed their shock at Heritage’s threat:

Setting new precedents for the next Democratic Administration. https://t.co/GMQpxLlvNo — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 11, 2025

The president and one of the most influential conservative groups in the country are threatening to deprive all Indiana residents of paved roads, guard bases, and major projects if they don't pass an extremely gerrymandered map to deprive voters of choice. Awesome stuff. https://t.co/g4D7UyuEuX — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) December 11, 2025

I wish I could time travel and show this to heritage 15 years ago. Or heritage action at its inception. https://t.co/ogEzBmkX32 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 11, 2025

totally normal stuff. The arm of a conservative think tank echoing a White House‘s threat to strip federal funding from a state if they do not follow orders and pass a mid-decade redraw to grab more seats. And all out loud https://t.co/u87xQJv8YB — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) December 11, 2025

Nothing about this shakedown is conservative. https://t.co/aRBRqkAhnX — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) December 11, 2025

The Heritage Foundation threatens a majority-Republican state with an illegal funding freeze and that will intentionally harm its citizens and eliminate jobs if the state legislature dares to disobey the president https://t.co/r3WoXjjucU — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) December 11, 2025

Heritage, Club for Growth, TPUSA–conservative political machinery decamping to the Midwest and coming down hard on Republican state senators. https://t.co/lhbtS2iQ0f — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) December 11, 2025

Unless the board acts, Heritage is headed to total irrevelance. Sure, they'll still exist, raise money, release reports. But they've set fire to their intellectual credibility. The Trump team doesn't respect or seek out Heritage, and everyone else sees how they've gone insane. https://t.co/L34TFLf4go — Jessica Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@JessicaBRiedl) December 11, 2025

Heritage in 2015: “Defend states’ rights!” Heritage in 2025: “Kneel before Zod.” https://t.co/SSGm8BVazC — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 11, 2025

