‘Roads Will Not Be Paved’: GOP Think Tank Says Trump Will Cut Off All Funding to Red State Unless It Passes New Map
The GOP-aligned Heritage Foundation think tank sparked a wave of condemnation on Thursday after it posted a threat from President Donald Trump to defund Indiana if the state doesn’t pass his gerrymander.
“President Trump has made it clear to Indiana leaders: if the Indiana Senate fails to pass the map, all federal funding will be stripped from the state,” wrote Heritage Action on X, adding:
Roads will not be paved. Guard bases will close. Major projects will stop. These are the stakes and every NO vote will be to blame.
Trump has been pressuring Indiana to redraw its Congressional map to eliminate any Democrats holding seats in the state. The deep red state had previously shot down the idea in its Senate, but has since revived the effort under threats from Trump. Trump previously pushed Texas to redraw it map to favor the GOP, which in turn led California to move to eliminate Republican seats.
“If Republicans will not do what is necessary to save our Country, they will eventually lose everything to the Democrats. Rod Bray and his friends won’t be in Politics for long, and I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again. One of my favorite States, Indiana, will be the only State in the Union to turn the Republican Party down!” wrote Trump in a lengthy post on Wednesday.
Rod Bray is a state senator in Indiana opposed to redistricting, which is extremely rare mid-decade and usually only done after a census.
Pundits and observers, including many well-known conservatives, expressed their shock at Heritage’s threat:
