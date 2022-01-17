Former Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone tore into Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Monday after an Axios report detailed former President Donald Trump’s frustrations with the governor.

Axios reported Sunday night that Trump is “irked by DeSantis’ popularity and refusal to rule out running against him” in 2024. The report cited sources close to Trump, saying the former president has been “trashing Ron DeSantis in private as an ingrate with a ‘dull personality.’”

Stone took the criticism a step further, writing on social media, “Trump sometimes President Donald Trump hits it right on the nose. Ron DeSantis Yale Harvard fat boy can’t get out of his own way. Not smart. Not honest and not going to be president.”

Stone, known for his conspiratorial rhetoric, added that DeSantis was “An unknown congressman with a bad haircut and an ill-fitting suit until Donald Trump made him governor.”

Stone, who has been a Republican political consultant dating back to the 1970s, continued, “I know where he was when he was missing. Ask Emerald Robinson.” The idea that DeSantis was missing was a popular barb that emerged on the left in late December when critics asked “Where is DeSantis?” amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Florida.

Interesting comments from Roger Stone about Desantis. pic.twitter.com/ZeiBLQYBJ8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 17, 2022

DeSantis, who was noticeably out of public view for several days, eventually returned to a public schedule and a spokesperson for the governor said he had been accompanying his wife Casey to her treatments for breast cancer.

Emerald Robinson, the former reporter to whom Stone was referring, recently served as Newsmax’s Washington correspondent until she was fired for tweeting bizarre conspiracy theories regarding demonic trackers being placed on the Covid-19 vaccines.

Stone’s ended with the hashtag “#FuckRonDesantis” and linked to the Axios article, without offering any further explanation as to what Robinson may know.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com