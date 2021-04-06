At a a press conference in Panama City, Florida on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said that he’s not letting it go this time. The “it” in this case is the widely criticized attack on his vaccine program aired on 60 Minutes on Sunday.

CBS is standing by the story, claiming that it was not “deceptively edited” but that instead, they cut out the entire answer he gave to the question they asked to increase “clarity.”

DeSantis says that the network “cut out everything that proved their narrative was a piece of horse manure.”

In his Tuesday remarks, DeSantis not only blasted CBS News and 60 Minutes for what he says was a calculated smear, he promised to hold them “accountable.”

“They went for the smear. They’ve been caught red-handed,” said DeSantis. He expanded the criticism to include the media at large. “Now, see all of these corporate media people, they scratch each other’s back, so a lot of them are just pretending it didn’t happen; they’re not going to really police their own. But we’re going to have a lot of people that are going to police their own.”

Publix, the company at the center of the CBS hit job, has also condemned the story, calling it “irresponsible” as well as “false and offensive.”

It has resulted in a lot of negative press for CBS News and, like the MLB’s actions in Georgia, reciprocally had some benefit to the Republican message. Especially in the area where they are arguably the most effective: the war with the MSM.

“Unless you’re a partisan leftist, do not trust corporate media,” said DeSantis on Tuesday. “You can’t trust them. They’re not trustworthy. They will lie. They will smear. And then they just move on to the next target and think they’re going to get away with it.”

The governor then suggested that some further action on his part might be coming soon.

“You ain’t getting away with it here,” he said, addressing the press. “You come down to our state and you try to smear people, we’re going to fight back and we’re going to hold you accountable.”

“So this is not over by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of 10 Tampa News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]