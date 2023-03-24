Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) called into Steve Bannon’s War Room on Friday for a discussion titled, “New York City Has Fell To Marxist Lunacy.”

During the interview, which ended with Bannon insisting Giuliani challenge NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) in the next election, Giuliani gave his take on the state of the U.S. education system.

“I hated that New York elite cocktail party. You got to repeat what they say. And they all think this whole thing about uneducated people,” Giuliani said at one point, denouncing what he sees as elitism in New York and on the left.

“Maybe they are smarter because they haven’t been brainwashed by the Marxists. I mean, you might be better off if you’re uneducated. You might have a better ability to have common sense because American schools, not all, but a good percentage of them have been brainwashing factories, you know, run by the UFT, the Education Association, the professors, brainwashing you into hating America, hating what we stand for, hating our way of life, hating God,” Giuliani raged

“You put that all together. You got a kind of evil country,” Giuliani, who received his J.D. from top-ten New York University, concluded.

Bannon ended the interview by slamming those who deride low-income earners as “uneducated” and added, “This show is the most complicated show in all in media in the world… and our audience is made up of people who make under $50,000 a year.”

Watch above via War Room.

