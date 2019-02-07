Sen. Harris Says Fairfax Accuser’s Claims Have ‘Credibility,’ Calls For Investigation… But Not Resignation

As Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax (D) is reeling from an allegation of sexual misconduct, 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) said Thursday that she believes his accuser is credible and there should be an investigation.

“I think there should be an investigation to determine what happened,”she told reporters. “Certainly her letter reads — it’s quite detailed — and suggests that there’s credibility there. But there needs to be an investigation to determine what exactly happened.”

She did not go as far as calling for Fairfax to step down, saying “the most important thing that needs to happen is that the people of Virginia need to make that decision. That’s where I am on it.”

In a letter, Dr. Vanessa Tyson, a college professor, told her side of the story on what happened on the 2004 incident in question.

“What began as consensual kissing quickly turned into a sexual assault. Mr. Fairfax put his hand behind my neck and forcefully pushed my head towards his crotch. Only then did I realize that he had unbuckled his belt, unzipped his pants, and taken out his penis. He then forced his penis into my mouth. Utterly shocked and terrified, I tried to move my head away, but could not because his hand was holding down my neck and he was much stronger than me. As I cried and gagged, Mr. Fairfax forced me to perform oral sex on him.”

Fairfax maintains the encounter was consensual and has no plans on resigning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com