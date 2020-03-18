Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) defended Republicans who call the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus” on Wednesday by claiming China “is to blame” because they “eat bats and snakes and dogs.”

Upon being asked by a reporter about Republican officials calling the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus,” Cornyn said, “That’s where it came from.”

“I think China is to blame because the culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and things like that, these viruses are transmitted from the animal to the people and that’s why China has been the source of a lot of these viruses like SARS, like MERS, the Swine Flu, and now the coronavirus,” Cornyn declared. “So I think they have a fundamental problem, and I don’t object to geographically identifying where it’s coming from.”

Sen. John Cornyn: “China is to blame because the culture where people eat bats & snakes & dogs & things like that, these viruses are transmitted from the animal to the people and that’s why China has been the source of a lot of these viruses like SARS, like MERS, the Swine Flu.” pic.twitter.com/N4TIlGFqAL — The Hill (@thehill) March 18, 2020

After the reporter said “Asian Americans are feeling like it’s a racist thing,” Cornyn replied, “Oh, I disagree… We’re not talking about Asians, we’re talking about China where these viruses emanate from and which have created this pandemic.”

