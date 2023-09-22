Sen. Menendez Drops Defiant Statement on Bribery Indictment, Calls It a ‘Smear Campaign’ to ‘Silence My Voice’

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) released a defiant statement late Friday morning responding to the federal bribery indictment dropped hours earlier.

“For years, forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave. Since this investigation was leaked nearly a year ago, there has been an active smear campaign of anonymous sources and innuendos to create an air of impropriety where none exists,” began Menendez.

He continued:

The excesses of these prosecutors is apparent. They have misrepresented the normal work of a Congressional office. On top of that, not content with making false claims against me, they have attacked my wife for the longstanding friendships she had before she and I even met. Those behind this campaign simply cannot accept that a first-generation Latino American from humble beginnings could rise to be a U.S. Senator and serve with honor and distinction. Even worse, they see me as an obstacle in the way of their broader political goals. I have been falsely accused before because I refused to back down to the powers that be and the people of New Jersey were able to see through the smoke and mirrors and recognize I was innocent. I have worked every day to repay their trust by fighting to create jobs, strengthen public safety, update infrastructure, and reduce costs for New Jersey families. I have also stood steadfast against dictators around the globe – whether they be in Iran, Cuba, Turkey, or elsewhere – fighting against the forces of appeasement and standing with those who stand for freedom and democracy. I remain focused on continuing this important work and will not be distracted by baseless allegations. They wrote these charges as they wanted; the facts are not as presented. Prosecutors did that the last time and look what a trial demonstrates. People should remember that before accepting the prosecutor’s version. To my supporters, friends and the community at large, I ask that you recall the other times the prosecutors got it wrong and that you reserve judgement. I am confident that this matter will be successfully resolved once all of the facts are presented and my fellow New Jerseyans will see this for what it is.

The allegations against Menendez, his wife Nadine Mendendez, and three New Jersey businessmen are weighty. Prosecutors allege that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman “promised to and did use his influence and power and breach his official duty in ways that benefited the Government of Egypt.”

The indictment reads:

In or about early 2018,NADINE MENENDEZ, a/k/a Nadine Arslanian, the defendant, informed WAEL HANA, a/k/a Will Hana, the defendant, that she was dating ROBERT MENENDEZ, the defendant. In the following months and years, HANA and NADINE MENENDEZ worked to introduce Egyptian intelligence and military officials to MENENDEZ for the purpose of establishing and solidifying a corrupt agreement in which HANA, with assistance from FRED DAIBES and JOSE URIBE, the defendants, provided hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes to MENENDEZ and NADINE MENENDEZ, in exchange for MENENDEZ’s acts and breaches of duty to benefit the Government of Egypt, HANA, and others, including with respect to foreign military sales and foreign military financing.

A search conducted at the Menendez family home found $400,00 worth of gold bars as well as a considerable amount of cash. The senator himself is alleged to have conducted a google search in an effort to find out just how much a kilogram of gold is worth.

Menendez was previously indicted in a bribery and fraud case, but the Department of Justice dropped all charges after a mistrial was declared. The U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics nevertheless “found that over a six-year period you [Menendez] knowingly and repeatedly accepted gifts of significant value” from a close friend and donor “without obtaining required Committee approval” and without proper disclosure.

“Additionally, while accepting these gifts, you used your position as a Member of the Senate to advance Dr. Melgen’s personal and business interests,” concluded the committee.

