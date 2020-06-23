comScore

Shaun King Calls on Protesters to Tear Down ‘Racist’ Statues of White Jesus

By Charlie NashJun 23rd, 2020, 2:22 pm

Activist Shaun King faced condemnation on Monday after calling for statues of Jesus Christ to be torn down next amid nationwide protests.

“Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down.They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been,” King tweeted. “In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down.”

In another post, King added, “Yes. All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down.”

Journalists, commentators, and politicians rejected King’s call.

“Can’t get on board with this, sorry,” responded New York Times opinion writer Elizabeth Bruenig. “Every Christian culture has depicted Jesus, Mary and the apostles as looking like them — thus gorgeous icons from Ethiopia differing from Coptic icons created in Northern Africa. This is one of the *good* things about the Church.”

“It started with people of all faiths being denied the right to gather in mosques, synagogues, church etc then churches were burned, now Jesus is a ‘white supremacist,'” commented Fox Nation host Lara Logan.

Cannabis icon Tommy Chong, however, backed King’s posts, tweeting, “Agreed! Jesus was not a white man! He was a brown man who was murdered for being against the racist rulers of that time.”

Once a prominent Black Lives Matter activist, King has become a controversial figure on both the left and right.

