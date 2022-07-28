Susan Collins Hints Gay Marriage Bill Could Be in Trouble Over Democrats’ Unrelated Spending Package

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) suggested that Senate efforts to pass federal same-sex marriage protections into law may be in danger because Democrats unveiled a climate and tax bill on Wednesday.

“I just think the timing could not have been worse and it came totally out of the blue,” Collins told HuffPost on Thursday.

The Senate passed a $280 billion bill intended to shore up the United States semiconductor industry in an effort to counter Chinese dominance in the sector. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declined to block the legislation with the understanding that Democrats would stop negotiations on a tax and climate bill.

Hours later Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a massive $433 billion spending bill that Democrats hope to pass via budget reconciliation, which would prevent Republicans from obstructing the measure in an evenly-divided 50-50 Senate, where 60 votes are required to begin and debate on legislation, save for reconciliation bills.

Prior to the passage of CHIPS, there had been some hope among some senators that enough Republicans would support a bill protecting same-sex marriages.

“After we just had worked together successfully on gun safety legislation, on the CHIPs bill, it was a very unfortunate move that destroys the many bipartisan efforts that are underway,” Collins said.

Collins said she isn’t sure the Respect For Marriage Act vote will happen before August recess, but added, “I’m going to continue to work for support for the bill.”

