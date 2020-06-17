After Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) challenged Republicans to say that “black lives matter” during a House Judiciary Committee meeting, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) declared that “all lives matter” and asked “why is that a problem to acknowledge?”

Swalwell began the discussion by explaining how he didn’t see a need for “black lives matter” in the past, but conversations with his black friends led him to use the phrase more often.

“Black lives matter, period,” Swalwell said. “And so I would yield to any of my colleagues on the Republican side who can unequivocally say, as we calibrate where we are right now, that black lives matter.”

“I thank the gentleman for yielding,” Gaetz responded. “Does the gentleman believe all lives matter as well? I think black lives matter, I think all lives matter.”

“Can anyone on the Republican side say unequivocally black lives matter?” Swalwell shot back.

“Unequivocally, all lives matter,” Gaetz said. “Why is that a problem to acknowledge?”

“Reclaiming my time, I think it’s clear that my colleagues on the other side would like to put up a straw man to not have the uncomfortable conversation we need about race,” Swalwell said.

In the last couple of weeks, Gaetz said he wanted to hunt down Antifa “like we do to those in the Middle East,” prompting a warning label from Twitter for glorifying violence. He has also pushed for legislation to defund U.S. Soccer after the federation announced it would allow players to kneel during the national anthem which some have called unconstitutional.

Watch above.

