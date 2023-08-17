‘Tan Mom’ Who Went Viral In 2012 For Taking 5 Year Old to Tanning Salon Now Running For Senate in Florida: ‘What You See Is What You Get!’

In 2012 Patricia Krentcil became known as the “tan mom” after she was arrested for taking her 5-year-old daughter into a tanning salon but now, Krentcil hopes her name becomes synonymous with two words: Florida Senator.

That’s right! “Tan Mom” is back and ready to go head-to-head with pale incumbent Senator Rick Scott. Krentcil filed the paperwork on Monday to run as a Republican and is vowing to fight for everyone once she gets into office with her pro-LGBTQ+ platform.

Krentcil gave an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, saying, “The thing with my campaign is that you know everything about me from the start. There’s no skeletons or hidden secrets or shocking dirt to be revealed. What you see is what you get because my life has been documented. I think more media personalities should get involved in politics for this reason.”

Krentcil, has previously struggled with a tanning addiction which she sought help for on a ten-part reality show called, Tan to 10, and she’s planning to use her experiences to fight for everyday Americans.

“I’ve walked through the fire to get to where I am at, which is a strong, independent woman who wants positive change in this country and world,” Krentcil told Fox News Digital.

“Am I the most well spoken, brilliant politician that ever lived? No. But I am a mom of five, with two kids in high school currently, boots on the ground in Florida, dealing with medical issues. I get it. I get what these people are going through. And it’s not good. We need to change it,” Krentcil said.

“Banning Shakespeare, teaching slavery was beneficial? This is the priority when thousands of people can’t pay their home insurance premiums or medical bills!? Nobody should be made to feel inferior for how they look, or who they are as a person. I know this from personal experience,” she added.

