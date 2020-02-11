Ted Cruz Claims His Podcast Could Be Taken ‘Off The Air’ If Bernie Sanders Wins Presidency

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) told fans on Tuesday that if Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) wins the 2020 presidential election, his podcast could be taken “off the air.”

As Cruz discussed Big Tech with guest Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire, Cruz claimed, “As bad as they are now, in a Democratic… in a Bernie Sanders administration… I am not exaggerating when I say this podcast could very well be off the air.”

Sen Ted Cruz warns that if Bernie Sanders is elected president, his new podcast could be forced off the air pic.twitter.com/OpHEW47H8s — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 11, 2020

“You remember when Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Senate and there were like 45 senators… I was one of them that grilled Mark Zuckerberg. Just about every senator grilled him, both Democrats and Republicans,” he continued. “It was actually a fascinating moment, but if you listened it was like two ships passing in the night because what the Democrats were saying was, ‘Why the hell did you let Donald Trump win?'”

Cruz also took aim at some of his Republican colleagues, adding, “The Republicans were kind of meandering around. ‘So what’s this internet thing again? How does this work?’ It was not the most effective cross examination in the history of the Senate.”

