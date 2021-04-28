Ted Cruz Says in Op-Ed He Won’t Accept Money ‘From Any Corporate PAC’ Because of ‘Woke’ Politics

Senator Ted Cruz penned an op-ed Wednesday night saying he will stop taking money from corporate PACs because of “woke” politics.

Cruz said in the Wall Street Journal companies that decried the new Georgia voting law “had no idea what they were talking about” and business leaders only spoke out because they want to be “watch-me-woke-it-up CEOs.”

“For too long, woke CEOs have been fair-weather friends to the Republican Party: They like us until the left’s digital pitchforks come out,” he writes. “Then they run away. Or they mouth off on legislation they don’t understand—and hurt the reputations of patriotic leaders protecting our elections and expanding the right to vote. Enough is enough. Corporations that flagrantly misrepresent efforts to protect our elections need to be called out, singled out and cut off.”

So Cruz makes a point of now saying he will “no longer accept money from any corporate PAC” and wants his colleagues to join in.

“For too long, Republicans have allowed the left and their big-business allies to attack our values with no response,” Cruz writes. “We’ve allowed them to ship jobs overseas, attack gun rights, and destroy our energy companies. We’ve let them smear Republicans without paying any price.”

Cruz, who was roundly criticized for objecting to the certified Arizona election results on January 6th prior to the riots, got in a back-and-forth on Twitter earlier Wednesday with the Daily Show over a segment the late night show did about the 2020 census.

