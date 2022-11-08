‘That’s Disingenuous’: Martha MacCallum Piles on Juan Williams During Election Panel

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum joined Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen in jumping all over Fox News contributor Juan Williams during a discussion on the midterms.

MacCallum asked Williams for his take on Tuesday’s The Story as voters cast their ballots across the country.

“This is a moment in American political history I think, where you see right now people on the Democratic side saying, ‘You know what? We are worried that there’s going to be election denial from Republicans who might lose,'” said Williams, alluding to some Republican candidates who have said they won’t accept unfavorable results.

“That’s why you have people saying, ‘We worry about the process itself, about democracy being threatened,'” he added. “But overall, I think right now what we’ve seen is the success of Republican messaging, especially when it comes to–”

“Is it messaging or is it policy?” MacCallum interrupted.

“I think it’s messaging,” Williams responded. “If it’s a matter of policy, we wouldn’t see the success. I mean, look, the historical trend for any midterm is the party in power loses seats.”

“You hear that guy,” she said, referencing an interview with a voter aired moments before. “‘Inflation is eating up all my money.’ That’s not a message. That’s a reality for that man.”

Williams reiterated his belief that Democrats don’t have a policy problem and said Republicans lack a plan.

“You said policy,” he said. “There’s no policy articulated by Republicans in Arizona, everywhere else that says, ‘Yeah, this is going to solve it. Rick Scott again, you can ask him. And by the way, ask Senator–”

“How about not spending $1.9 trillion?” Thiessen shot back, referring to the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden early in his term.

“Ask Senator McConnell about how he felt about Rick Scott saying, ‘Oh yeah, our cure for the economy, we’re gonna cut into Medicare and Social Security,” Williams replied. “That’s what he wrote in his policy. That’s what he wrote down as part of his agenda that every two years we should look at this.”

MacCallum contested Williams’ claim.

“That’s not what he said,” she retorted. “That’s disingenuous.”

“He said it should be checked in every five years,” MacCallum added, correcting him on Scott’s plan for Congress to sunset all federal legislation every half-decade. “First of all, let me just say one thing. It’s all going to be gone if they don’t start checking on it because it’s due to expire.”

After some crosstalk, Thiessen jumped in.

“This is the line that the Democrats have been using and failing for years,” he said. “Remember the ad where they tried to–Paul Ryan was pushing a little old lady over the edge of a cliff? This is like another failed Democratic talking point that has not worked in previous elections.”

MacCallum jumped back into the conversation:

MACCALLUM: Look, I mean if that’s the argument, then you gotta find a way to fund it. WILLIAMS: To fund social security? MACCALLUM: To fund social security. WILLIAMS: You can work on it, but I don’t think anybody wants to end it. MACCALLUM: It’s going to end itself, Juan! WILLIAMS: Let me just say, Americans don’t want it to end, Martha. That’s the point. They want it protected. If that’s your policy– MACCALLUM: Then somebody needs to take responsibility to figure out how to fund it because it’s not fully funded. [CROSSTALK] WILLIAMS: Right, but if it’s a policy speaking to economic issues, what do Republicans have? Zilch. MACCALLUM: I don’t want to go down the rabbit hole, but it is really important. You can’t just tell people it’ll be there forever if you don’t make it be there forever. So, everybody would like to have the money come back that they paid in. WILLIAMS: That’s what I’m saying to you.

Watch above via Fox News.

