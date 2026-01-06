‘They’ve Got a Real Problem’: Massie Says Trump Officials Could Face Criminal Prosecution Over Epstein Files

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) warned on Tuesday that Trump administration officials could face criminal prosecution over their failure to release all files related to the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to reporters about the possibility of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and other officials being charged with contempt for their failure to release all of the relevant Epstein files un-redacted, Massie explained:

Typically, with contempt, you might refer that to the DOJ and then the DOJ never prosecutes itself, and then the problem goes away at the end of the Congress because it’s contempt– because they’re not in compliance with the congressional subpoena which expires at the end of Congress. This law does not expire at the end of Congress and so they’ve got a real problem. The contempt that the Congress refers, they could be in jeopardy of that even after this Congress expires.

On the Trump administration’s failure to meet the deadline to “report all of the politicians in their files,” Massie argued, “The biggest problem isn’t that they’re missing the deadlines, it’s what they’re redacting.”

He continued, “So they’re citing the Privacy Act and they’re trying to pretend like that overrides a law that we just passed that says you can’t withhold records to prevent embarrassment. They’re also citing FOIA standards, which don’t apply to our law. They’re trying to say they don’t have to release internal decisions, but our bill specifically says release internal decisions.”

Asked, “So what are you going to do about it?” the congressman replied, “We’re looking at that.”

Last month, Massie told CBS that “the quickest way, and I think most expeditious way, to get justice for these victims is to bring inherent contempt against Pam Bondi.”

Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) led a bipartisan effort to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November.

While the bill passed almost completely unopposed, except for a lone vote against it by Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), the Trump administration has failed to release all unclassified documents related to Epstein by the deadlines required.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Department of Justice had released less than 1% of its files related to Epstein.