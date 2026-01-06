Fox News host Jesse Watters declared that President Donald Trump taking Venezuela’s oil is just plain “common sense” following the United States’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

On Tuesday, Watters backed Trump’s insistence that his current Venezuela operation is not similar to the Iraq War. Watters played a clip of MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough revealing a recent conversation with Trump in which he said the difference between Venezuela and Iraq is that he will be “keeping the oil.”

“I asked him, I said, ‘Mr. President, when you say, quote, we’re going to run everything that obviously causes deep concerns because of the disaster in Iraq,'” Scarborough said on Morning Joe. “The president’s response, ‘Joe, the difference between Iraq and this is that Bush didn’t keep the oil. We’re going to keep the oil.'”

Maduro and his wife were captured by United States forces and are now facing narco-terrorism charges. Maduro had originally been indicted on drug charges back in 2020. Trump has claimed that the United States will “run” Venezuela for a time, leading critics to question whether the administration is getting involved in regime change that could start a war.

Watters on Tuesday pushed back on Democrats who think Trump’s declarations about Venezuelan oil are “imperialistic,” and he compared it to the “spoils” of war. He also dismissed comparisons to the Iraq War, saying the United States ended up with little to nothing after the war.

He argued:

Trump says, “take the oil.” Democrats call that imperialistic. We call it common sense. You know, we won spoils after World War II. We told our allies, lose the colonies. We took half Japan’s gold they stole, built military bases on everyone’s turf, and pegged the world currencies to the dollar. Was that fair? We’ve neglected our own neighborhood for the last 25 years because we were stuck in the sand in Iraq and Afghanistan. And while we were there, China swooped into our backyard and turned out all of our neighbors.

