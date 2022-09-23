‘You Did Not Answer My Question, Karine!’ Peter Doocy Grills Jean-Pierre Until She Calls on Another Reporter

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy grilled Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over abortion on Friday.

President Joe Biden has railed against Republicans’ policies on abortion and he has criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade in June, which recognized a constitutional right to abortion for 49 years.

“Does President Biden favor any limits on abortion?” Doocy asked.

Jean-Pierre largely evaded the question and pivoted to a bill introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that would ban abortion in the United States after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“I’m not gonna get into specifics here,” she told him.

“Why not get into specifics?” Doocy responded. “The Republicans are saying, ‘We don’t want abortion after 15 weeks.’ Why can’t you say how many weeks the president thinks the limit should be?”

Jean-Pierre began to speak about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) rollout of the agenda Republicans will implement if they retake the House.

“I’m not asking about Kevin McCarthy,” Doocy shot back. “I’m asking about Joe Biden and his position on abortion. How many weeks?”

“Peter, I’m answering your question,” she responded. “What Republicans are trying to do is take us backwards. They’re trying to take away the rights and freedoms of Americans. That’s what we’re calling out and that’s what we’re going to continue to call out.”

She went on to note other Republican efforts to restrict abortion access at the federal and state levels.

“And that’s what we’re going to talk about – about the national ban that Republicans are continuing to push when a majority of Americans do not want that,” she added.

“We’re all covering the Republican plan,” Doocy said. “I’m just trying to–”

Jean-Pierre called on another reporter as Doocy spoke.

“Why can’t you say how many weeks for Biden?”

“I answered your question,” she replied.

“You did not answer my question, Karine!”

Doocy relented and Jean-Pierre moved on.

Watch above via the White House.

