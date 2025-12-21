‘This Isn’t The Republican Party Anymore!’ Don Jr. Proclaims Trump Leads the ‘America First’ and MAGA Party

Donald Trump Jr. proclaimed the Republican Party is a thing of the past — his dad is now leading the “America First Party” and “Make America Great Again Party.”

President Donald Trump’s son made the claim during a speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday.

Trump Jr. said it is a new era for the conservative movement — one that is constantly under attack from the Democratic Party and Republicans In Name Only (RINOs). He said those attacks are ramping up as both parties plow towards the 2026 midterm elections.

Here is what the told the AmFest crowd:

Midterms are coming around the corner and make no mistake, the Democrat Party wants to do whatever they possibly can to shut this movement down. Not just the Democrats. The RINOs. You see the manufactured attacks on JD [Vance], myself, my father — anyone who understands that this isn’t the Republican Party anymore. It’s the America First Party. It’s the Make America Great Again Party. And we are not going back!

His remarks drew a fairly big roar from the crowd — followed by a “USA! USA! USA!” chant.

“I love it, guys,” Trump Jr. said. “By the way, if someone wasn’t chanting USA next to you, you know they’re a Democrat plant, because they just can’t do it. It’s like pouring holy water on a vampire.”

🇺🇸 DON JR: "THIS ISN’T THE REPUBLICAN PARTY ANYMORE – IT’S THE AMERICA FIRST PARTY" Don Jr. kept the fire going, this time taking aim at both Democrats and establishment Republicans, or as he calls them, “RINOs.” With midterms on the horizon, he says the full political machine… https://t.co/5JqcQWXjLX pic.twitter.com/7BHKMuLhgM — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 21, 2025

He then urged the crowd to back Republicans — without using the term he just said was obsolete — in the ’26 midterms, because it will help his dad continue to fight for “Americans feeling left behind” like “young white men.”

“[Young white men] for a generation were left behind by DEI,” he said. “They were told ‘Well, you know, you don’t check a couple boxes, so you may be better, you may be smarter, but you’re not getting into that college. You’re not getting that job, you’re certainly not getting a promotion. But you better damn well realize you’re privileged, despite being discriminated against.’ It’s funny, but it’s actually happening.”

He spoke to the crowd right before Erika Kirk took the stage with rapper Nicki Minaj.

Watch his comment on the Republican party being the MAGA/America First party above.