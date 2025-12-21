Reps. Massie and Khanna Trash Pam Bondi and Trump DOJ On Epstein Files: They’re ‘Flouting’ the ‘Letter of the Law’

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) trashed Attorney General Pam Bondi and the way her office has handled the release of the Epstein files while appearing on CBS’s Face The Nation on Sunday.

Their criticism comes after the files were required by law to be made public on Friday; thousands of files were released then, but it was not the full scope of the documents.

Massie and Khanna co-sponsored the Epstein Transparency Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump and gave the Justice Department 30 days to produce the files.

Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked if the thousands of files the administration did post to the DoJ website was good enough for now.

“In the past 48 hours, we’ve seen the Justice Department acknowledge it’s an incomplete release, but they have put out more than 13,000 files,” Brennan said. “They say more will come. This isn’t everything you asked for just yet, but would you acknowledge they are complying with the spirit, if not the intent, of your law?”

“No,” Massie answered. “They’re flouting the spirit and the letter of the law. It’s very troubling, the posture that they’ve taken, and I won’t be satisfied until the survivors are satisfied.”

Massie continued, “You know, I said in the hours leading up to this release that we will know if they are complying if they implicate any of the other criminals that are involved, and the suspects that are involved. The witnesses, the victims themselves, have given to the FBI and they’ve never been mentioned.”

Brennan confronted Massie with his “very specific benchmark of success.”

“You said you know of at least 20 men who are accused of sex crimes known to the FBI. How do you know that number and do you know those names?” She asked.

Massie answered, “The survivors’ lawyers have told me those numbers and they’ve described their professions in general. But they’ve only given me one of the names, and I mentioned that in the congressional hearing, Jes Staley. So, I searched these documents; I didn’t see Jes Staley, nor did I see 19 other names.”

Staley is a former JP Morgan and Barclays executive who admitted in court that he had consensual sex with Epstein’s assistant.

