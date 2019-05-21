Tillerson Reportedly Vented About Jared Kushner in Meeting With House Foreign Affairs Committee

In the midst of the ongoing clash between the White House and several different House committees, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Daily Beast broke the news of Tillerson’s meeting and how it touched on everything from his time in the White House to the efforts to combat Russian election interference.

One committee aide told the Daily Beast that Tillerson said the White House “actively avoided confronting Russia” over election interference to foster a good relationship between the U.S. and Russia.

And he apparently vented a bit about Jared Kushner:

Tillerson told the committee that the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, at times impeded his ability to communicate effectively and introduce to President Trump policy proposals developed by State Department experts on major foreign affairs matters across the globe, not just in the Middle East. Kushner, a White House adviser, has publicly focused much of his international efforts on the Middle East and is set to unveil a Middle East peace plan in the coming weeks.

The Washington Post‘s report on the meeting also notes that Tillerson “expressed some frustrations” with Kushner.

