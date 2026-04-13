‘Are You Gay?’ Candace Owens Asks Trump Whether He Slept With French First Lady ‘When He Was a Man’

Political commentator and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens asked President Donald Trump whether he was “gay” during a monologue in which she suggested that the president had sex with French First Lady Brigitte Macron “when he was a man.”

Owens lashed out at her former ally on the Candace podcast, Friday, after Trump accused her of being “crazy” for claiming that “the Highly Respected First Lady of France” was secretly “a man, when she is not.”

“‘Crazy’ Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post attacking several former allies. “Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close!”

Responding to Trump’s post, Candace questioned, “Who did you write that sentence for? Not even Brigitte Macron and Emmanuel Macron applauded that sentence, okay?”

“It doesn’t help. Sometimes propaganda, when it’s too naked, actually just hurts the cause that it purports to support,” she continued. “What is your obsession with Brigitte?”

After showing a photo of Macron in a swimsuit, which seemed to imply that the French first lady had a penis, Owens asked, “You think that you can command people, men, straight men, to suddenly think that Brigitte is hot? Did you date Jean-Michel Trogneux? Are you gay? Why are you so obsessed? Called me from the White House, ‘Stop talking about Brigitte!'”

“Is it a physical attraction truly that you had there, back when he was better looking I suppose? Did you sleep with him when he was a man?” she concluded. “Do you think people care to your point about, ‘I hope she wins money,’ since it’s all you see? Gold. Shekels.”

Owens is currently being sued by the French president and first lady over her repeated claims that Brigitte Macron was secretly born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux.

Prior to the lawsuit, Owens claimed last year that President Trump had personally called her on the phone to request that she stop attacking the French first lady.

Watch above via Candace.

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