Tim Scott Posts Big July Fourth Announcement — About His Socks

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) made a big July 4 announcement on Tuesday… about the patriotic socks he was wearing for the holiday.

“It’s only fitting that I break out my most patriotic pair of socks today,” wrote Scott in a Twitter post.

It’s only fitting that I break out my most patriotic pair of socks today. #TimOnTwitter #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/ZHiSLzNHeb — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) July 4, 2023

In a video attached to the post, Scott’s nephew Ben Scott said, “Alright Uncle Timmy, we just finished the parade. The biggest question is, what socks do you have on today?”

“Oh man, what a good question,” replied Sen. Scott. “Good question for the 4th of July because I have some very patriotic socks.”

The senator then lowered his camera to show off the red, white, and blue socks he was wearing, as Scott’s nephew remarked, “Look at those things! Those are great socks, I gotta get some.”

Scott — who announced his presidential campaign in May — has become known for his collection of colorful socks and for years has shown off his various themed socks on holidays and occasions, including Christmas and World Down Syndrome Day.

Shoutout to Richard and Peg Geraghty from Beaufort County for these awesome socks. In case you didn’t know, today’s #WorldDownSyndromeDay and I’m rocking these to bring awareness to the cause. Are you all in too? Tweet me back a photo of your socks! pic.twitter.com/iYug94CqZ6 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) March 21, 2019

There’s nothing hogwash about @GrassleyWorks strong pair of socks. pic.twitter.com/UZzrp9tTLO — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) June 3, 2023

Excited about my new socks! Hope everyone had a great Christmas with family and friends! pic.twitter.com/PrME05hIWb — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) December 26, 2014

Following his presidential campaign announcement in May, Scott even started selling his own socks, branded with his faceless face logo.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) gifted Scott a pair of patriotic socks for Secret Santa in 2016, however they appeared to be of a different design to the socks the South Carolinian was showing off on Twitter Tuesday.

