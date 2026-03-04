Gavin Newsom Mocks Trump After Being Awarded His Own ‘FIFA’ Prize by ‘Gavin Newsom’: ‘Eat Your Heart Out Donald!’

California governor Gavin Newsom found himself face-to-face with his own late-night alter ego Tuesday and accepting a surreal mock trophy during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Newsom, who was on the show promoting his memoir Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery, had just finished a sit-down interview with host Jimmy Kimmel when comedian Josh Meyers, who frequently appears on the show impersonating the Democratic governor, rolled onto the stage on a skateboard.

Meyers introduced himself as Newsom fresh from “a ribbon-cutting session at a shelter for non-binary chihuahuas.”

He then launched into an elaborate presentation of a fictional award for the real governor:

Gov Gav, for your tireless work of uniting the people of Cali, from the meth dealers of Riverside to the shapely Armenians of the Glendale galleria, from chakra doulas and yoga thems to farmer’s market furries and rollerbladers with gluten sensitivities – I, Governor Gavin D. Newsom, in association with the Wounded Waymos Project, and the three remaining original members of Incubus, present to you, Governor Gavin C. Newsom, with the 2026 FIFA Skydance Paramount Netflix Warner Bros. Big Ass Lipton Cup O Peace!

The prop trophy, Meyers explained, was “plated with platinum that was ethically sourced from all my expired AMEX cards,” and supposedly “holds an entire magnum of this sick-ass sauv blanc.”

Meyers poured the wine into the trophy, before both Newsoms drank from the oversized cup using paper straws.

Newsom played along with the gag, delivering a brief mock acceptance speech, telling the host it “was long overdue” and asking the audience whether the award came with “a third term.”

“What are you going to do with it?” Kimmel asked.

“What are we going to do with it?” Newsom said, turning to Meyers who replied, “I’ll help you load it into your Prius.”

“Where’s Trump? You know, this is back to Trump,” Newsom said, looking down camera. “Eat your heart out, Donald!”

Watch above via ABC.

