‘What Went Wrong?’ Fox’s John Roberts Bluntly Challenges Karoline Leavitt Over Disastrous Susie Wiles Story

Fox News’ John Roberts challenged White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday over the wild story Vanity Fair published featuring numerous eye-catching comments from Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles.

“I wanted to ask you, Karoline, about the two-part series of articles in Vanity Fair on Susie Wiles, the chief of staff, and the president’s inner circle. I mean, clearly there was a lot of cooperation between the White House and Vanity Fair on this because there’s numerous interviews that Susie Wiles had with the writer over the course of pretty much a year. Portraits were taken of his inner circle, including her, JD Vance, Stephen Miller. I mean it looks like the White House was working hand in glove with Vanity Fair,” began Roberts before quoting Wiles’s statement about the story, which she characterized as a “disingenuously framed hit piece” in which “significant context was disregarded” so as to “paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the president.”

“What happened? What went wrong?” he asked Leavitt on America Reports after quoting Wiles.

“Well, look, I would just echo my boss, Susie Wiles, who is the best chief of staff in our nation’s history, working for the greatest president in our nation’s history, and that this was, unfortunately, another attempt at fake news by a reporter who was acting disingenuously, and really did take the chief’s words out of context. But I think most importantly, the bias of omission was ever present throughout this story,” answered Leavitt. “The reporter omitted all of the positive things that Susie and our team said about the president and the inner workings of the White House. And as Susie said today, it’s deeply unfortunate that happened, but it won’t distract us from making America great again. And President Trump has been such a productive president and has accomplished more in 11 months than most presidents do in eight years because of his vision and his tenacity, which is executed on and facilitated by our great White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, whom I’m very proud to call a boss, and a mentor, and a friend.”

