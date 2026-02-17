Trump Adviser Tried to Fire His Own Pilot Mid-Flight in Wild Incident: Report

Trump administration senior adviser Corey Lewandowski tried to fire his own pilot mid-flight before relenting upon being informed that they would have to immediately land, according a new report.

During an alleged incident last year, which was reported by NBC News, Lewandowski reportedly began yelling at Coast Guard staff mid-flight after some of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s personal items had been left behind on another plane which had broken down.

“Noem realized she had left some personal items, including her blanket, on the plane that had broken down,” reported NBC News, citing several unnamed officials. “When Lewandowski was informed that some of her personal items had been left behind, he yelled at the Coast Guard flight staff and threatened to fire them.”

Upon hearing the fracas, the pilot of the plane “came out of the cockpit to see what was happening,” at which point Lewandowski demanded that the plane return to collect Noem’s items.

“When the pilot refused, Lewandowski announced the pilot was relieved of his duty, according to the U.S. official, the current Coast Guard official and the former Coast official,” NBC News reported. “The pilot explained that if he was fired, he would need to land the plane immediately while another pilot was found to continue the mission to Washington, the U.S. official.”

Facing the prospect of an immediately landing, Lewandowski reportedly “relented and calmer heads prevailed by the end of the trip.”

The incident was reported as part of an article detailing Noem’s allegedly strained relationship with the Coast Guard.

The Wall Street Journal dropped a bombshell exposé last week, detailing Noem and Lewandowski’s “close relationship,” which had reportedly left President Donald Trump and his advisers feeling “uncomfortable.”

“Lewandowski and Noem, who are both married, have publicly denied the reports of the affair, but people said they do little to hide their relationship inside the department,” the Journal reported.

Asked about the report by a journalist on Monday, Trump pleaded ignorance, responding, “I mean, I haven’t heard that. I’ll find out about it, but I have not heard.”

