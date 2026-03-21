MS NOW Reporter Calls Out Trump in Post Praising Ex-Trump Prober Robert Mueller’s War Service

MS NOW Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian called out President Donald Trump in a post praising former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s service in Vietnam.

Mueller died Friday night at age 81 after a battle with Parkinson’s, MS NOW first reported on Saturday. Minutes after the news broke, Dilanian noted that while Trump famously avoided service in Vietnam, Mueller volunteered. Dilanian wrote:

In an era when many young men—including President Trump—were trying to avoid serving in Vietnam, Mueller not only volunteered for the Marines after graduating from Princeton—he spent a year waiting for an injured knee to heal so he could serve. I have always found that be the most compelling fact about him.

MS NOW reported:

Robert Mueller, who served as special counsel in the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, died on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter. He was 81. The cause of death was not immediately known, but Mueller had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for years, the people said. Mueller, whose two-year probe concluded in 2019 that Russia had interfered in the election with the intent of benefitting President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, served as FBI director from 2001 to 2013. The Justice Department in 2017 appointed him special counsel to oversee the growing investigation after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

It also wasn’t long before Trump responded to the news — exactly as he was expected to.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

According to pool reports, President Trump was at his Trump International Golf Club at the time he sent his Truth Social posts on Saturday. Prior to the Mueller news, Trump posted messsages about a political candidate, and a threat to send ICE agents to airports if the DHS shutdown isn’t ended.

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