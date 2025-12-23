Trump Brands New York Times ‘a Serious Threat to the National Security of Our Nation’ in Late-Night Rant

President Donald Trump called the New York Times “a serious threat to the national security of our nation” during a late-night Truth Social post on Monday.

“The Failing New York Times, and their lies and purposeful misrepresentations, is a serious threat to the National Security of our Nation,” Trump wrote. “Their Radical Left, Unhinged Behavior, writing FAKE Articles and Opinions in a never ending way, must be dealt with and stopped. THEY ARE A TRUE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! Thank you for you [sic] attention to this matter. PRESIDENT DJT.”

The president made the post just days after the New York Times published an explosive article on Trump’s former relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In the article titled, “‘Don’s Best Friend’: How Epstein and Trump Bonded Over the Pursuit of Women,” the newspaper interviewed more than 30 former employees of Epstein, victims of the sex offender’s abuse, and “others who crossed paths with Mr. Epstein and President Trump.”

“Beginning in the late 1980s, the two men forged a bond intense enough to leave others who knew them with the impression that they were each other’s closest friend,” the Times reported, adding that Epstein was perhaps Trump’s “most reliable wingman.”

According to the report, Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly “introduced at least six women who have accused them of grooming or abuse to Mr. Trump,” including one minor.

While the Times acknowledged that “none have accused Mr. Trump himself of inappropriate behavior,” one victim told the newspaper that she was “coerced” into attending four parties at Epstein’s home.

“Mr. Trump attended all four, the woman said. At two of them, she said, Mr. Epstein directed her to have sex with other male guests,” the report continued.