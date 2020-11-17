The Trump campaign is reportedly plunging into civil war amid their efforts to continue President Donald Trump’s legal challenge to the 2020 Election results.

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, was certified today as the chief legal representative for the Trump campaign’s effort to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania. This development follows Giuliani’s recent press conference fiasco at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, plus a multitude of setbacks the Trump campaign has seen while trying to dispute the election in battleground states.

ABC News reports Giuliani has formed a new team of lawyers to assist him, including Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis. The report says the two have been quick to assert their new positions atop the pecking order, with Giuliani’s team taking over the Trump campaign’s headquarters and Ellis allegedly telling staffers “they should only follow orders from people named ‘Rudy or Jenna.'”

ABC’s sources described the move a “coup” resulting in pandemonium and infighting among the Trump campaign’s remaining officials. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and senior adviser Jason Miller were among those reportedly outraged by the shift, though Miller and Ellis both denied any infighting in statements to ABC.

From the report:

The attempted power grab hit a boiling point on Saturday when Miller, who’s been the campaign’s chief strategist for months, and Ellis got into what sources said was as a “screaming match” in front of other staffers. They both threatened to call the president to settle who he wanted to be in charge, sources said. At one point, Miller berated Ellis and called her “crazy,” multiple sources said. Advisers fear that Giuliani and Ellis’ heightened influence over Trump will continue to result in the president giving in to his worst impulses, sources said.

The report comes after CNN released its own story on a recent meeting where Giuliani and top campaign officials had a shouting match over how to continue their legal battles. This apparently resulted in the attending parties lashing out at each other, hurling obscenities, and accusing each other of lying.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]