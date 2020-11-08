Jake Tapper ended Sunday’s State of the Union talking about the absurd, baffling, so-ludicrous-you-wouldn’t-believe-it-if-you-hadn’t-seen-it-with-your-own-eyes “Four Seasons” episode Rudy Giuliani stuck himself in the middle of on Saturday to sow doubts about ehe election results.

President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning his people would be speaking at a press conferences at Four Seasons. This was later clarified after people assumed he was talking about, you know, the hotel.

Giuliani held his wild, rambling press conference in the parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia — located near a crematorium and an adult bookstore. Yes, really. This actually happened.

Tapper closed out his show calling out Trump’s refusal to concede — which he pointed out was what we expected all along — as well as Republicans backing him up as well as his baseless claims of a stolen election.

“Republican officials have been complicit in the indecent behavior the president has subjected the nation to for the last five years. The lies, the cruelty, the inadequate handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has cost more than 237,000 lives in the United States, a number that continues to grow,” Tapper said. “They no longer have to behave this way, Republican leaders, but right now many of them are either A) going along with this fiction that there is any credible evidence of election fraud, or B) they’re issuing mealy-mouthed statements about how the president has every right to seek his day in court for any legitimate claim, even though they know there are no legitimate claims.”

And in talking about Republicans continuing to defend Trump, Tapper brought up the again-yes-this-actually-happened Four Seasons episode:

“Right now the majority of Republicans in Washington, they’re not on planet Earth. They’re with these guys. Do you know what this is? This is a press conference held by Rudy Giuliani and the rest of the president’s legal team yesterday making wild, unsubstantiated allegations about voter fraud. Originally the president billed this press conference as taking place at the Four Seasons hotel in downtown Philadelphia, but it actually ended up being held in the back of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, no relation to the hotel. Very far from the center of Philadelphia, next to Fantasy Island Adult Books, across from the Delaware valley Cremation Center, in an industrial part of town… An obvious screw-up in booking. But they all played along, pretended that was the master plan the whole time.”

“That’s what Republican lawmakers want to stick with?” Tapper asked. “Good luck with that.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

