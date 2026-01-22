Trump Claims ‘Deranged Animal’ Jack Smith Is Getting ‘DECIMATED’ Before Congress

President Donald Trump savaged former Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday as Smith’s public testimony before the House aired on television.

Trump, an avid cable news watcher, clearly liked what he saw of Smith on television and posted to Truth Social, calling him a “deranged animal.”

“Deranged Jack Smith is being DECIMATED before Congress. It was over when they discussed his past failures and unfair prosecutions,” Trump began, adding:

He destroyed many lives under the guise of legitimacy. Jack Smith is a deranged animal, who shouldn’t be allowed to practice Law. If he were a Republican, his license would be taken away from him, and far worse! Hopefully the Attorney General is looking at what he’s done, including some of the crooked and corrupt witnesses that he was attempting to use in his case against me. The whole thing was a Democrat SCAM — A big price should be paid by them for what they have put our Country through!

Smith’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday has been tense. GOP members questioned his motives in prosecuting Trump and dug into specific details of his time as special counsel, with Smith often appearing uncertain of his replies.

Smith came out swinging in his opening statement, saying, “I made my decisions without regard to President Trump’s political association, activities, beliefs, or candidacy in the 2024 election. President Trump was charged because the evidence established that he willfully broke the law, the very laws he took an oath to uphold.”

