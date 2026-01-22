Federal Judge Refuses to Sign Complaint Bringing Charges Against Don Lemon for Protest at Church: Report

The Trump administration’s efforts to criminally prosecute Don Lemon in connection with a protest at a Minnesota church hit a snag Thursday when a federal magistrate judge “refused to sign a complaint bringing charges” against him, reported CBS News justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

Last Sunday during a livestream of Lemon’s YouTube program, he recorded protesters storming into Cities Church in St. Paul to protest the immigration crackdown by ICE agents, reportedly because the pastor of the church, David Easterwood, was also working for ICE. St. Paul’s ICE Field Office lists a David Easterwood as its acting director, and while the agency has not confirmed whether or not they are the same person, a photo from the Cities Church website and an ICE press conference from last October suggests that may be the case.

Lemon defended the protest as being “what the First Amendment is about, the freedom to protest.” When a church member asked Lemon if he was part of the protest, he replied that he was not, saying he was “just here photographing, I’m a journalist.”

In the aftermath, conservatives criticized Lemon for defending the protest, arguing that it had constituted a First Amendment violation of its own by interfering with a religious service. Some, however, took Lemon’s side, like Glenn Beck, who is no fan of Lemon’s but nonetheless questioned whether it was proper to “go after a journalist that’s reporting” on the protest.

Unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump reacted furiously to the video of the protest at the church, calling for the protesters and Lemon to be jailed or thrown out of the U.S.

On Thursday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that there had been several arrests of the people accused of organizing the church protest and added that there were “[m]ore to come.”

It does not appear that Lemon will be among the “more” arrests Bondi predicted.

According to MacFarlane, “multiple sources familiar with the proceedings confirm a Minnesota federal magistrate judge refused to sign a complaint bringing charges against Don Lemon in connection with the church protest on Sunday.”

ALERT: Multiple sources familiar with the proceedings confirm a Minnesota federal magistrate judge refused to sign a complaint bringing charges against Don Lemon in connection with the church protest on Sunday. — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 22, 2026

The magistrate judge did sign off on the two arrests that Bondi had announced, but would not approve charges against Lemon.

CBS News’ article reported that Bondi was “enraged at the magistrate’s decision,” according to “a source familiar with the matter.”

“A different source stressed that the process is not over, and the Justice Department could find other avenues to charge Lemon,” the report added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi upset with the magistrate's decision, one source said.

A different source stressed that the process is not over, and the Justice Dept could find other avenues to charge Don Lemon, a former CNN anchor. He attended the protest, which interrupted the… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 22, 2026

As CBS News’ report noted, Trump’s Department of Justice has been plagued by an unusually high number of criminal cases being rejected by grand juries or dismissed by judges.

The DOJ’s efforts to “crack down” on crime and “pursue every case as a federal offense when possible” have “backfired” as prosecutors “began to see grand juries reject charges and magistrate judges push back on cases they viewed as flimsy or that contained constitutional defects.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!