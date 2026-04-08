Scott Jennings Says ‘I’m Not Gonna Second-Guess’ Trump’s Threat To Slaughter ‘A Whole Civilization’ 

CNN commentator Scott Jennings endorsed President Donald Trump’s threat to annihilate Iranian civilization on Tuesday, stating that he was not going to “second-guess” the president.

Earlier in the day, Trump fired off an unhinged post threatening the Iranians with destruction.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

Hours later, the president said he agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, about 90 minutes before he had pledged to attack Iran’s civilian infrastructure if the country did not agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In his announcement, the president claimed Iran was opening the strait immediately. However, the AP reported that Iran will continue tolling vessels in exchange for safe passage.”

On Tuesday’s CNN NewsNight, guest Tara Setmayer confronted Jennings with Trump’s remarks.

“But why can’t you just acknowledge that what Donald Trump said this morning was abhorrent and that no president should ever threaten annihilating a civilization?” she asked. “Why can’t you just acknowledge that?”

“Look, he’s talking to them in the way he thinks he needs to talk to them,” Jennings insisted.

“Why can’t you acknowledge that that is something that no president of the United States should say?” Setmayer asked.

After some crosstalk, host Abby Phillip jumped in:

PHILLIP: Let me ask a final question, Scott. For the record, do you think it’s acceptable for the president to threaten to annihilate a civilization? JENNINGS: I think it’s acceptable for the commander-in-chief to deal with these people in the best way that he can. PHILLIP: Is that a yes or a no? [CROSSTALK] PHILLIP: Is that yes or is it a no? Is that is a yes or is it no? SETMAYER: So that’s a yes. JENNINGS: I’m not gonna second-guess him. I’m not gonna second-guess him. PHILLIP: That’s a yes. JENNINGS: He put out a statement. We now have a ceasefire. Those are the two things that I– PHILLIP: I just wanted to ask for the record. That’s a yes on your part. We’ll leave it there.

Watch above via CNN.

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