Trump Crows Over WaPo Poll Showing Double Digit Lead Over Biden

Former President Donald Trump promoted a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll showing him ahead of President Joe Biden by a double digit lead via Truth Social on Sunday.

Despite Trump facing multiple criminal indictments for his handling of classified material and alleged attempts to overturn the last election, polling between him and Biden has remained nearly tied at the margin of error.

According to a the Real Clear Politics average, Trump has a slight lead over Biden by 1.2% while the last four polls showed the two candidates were tied. Recently, however, a WaPo/ABC News poll released on Sunday showed Trump ahead of Biden by ten points.

“The WAPO has just increased my polling lead over Crooked Joe Biden to 10 Points, from 9. Well, at least they admitted their mistake,” Trump wrote to his followers on Truth Social.

The former president then begun mocking the Washington Post, noting “this could be the beginning of a giant comeback for what has become known as the LameStream Media. Would also be a Big Day In America!”

However, several media pundits and presidential pollsters have criticized the authenticity of the poll, labeling it as an unreliable outlier.

Larry Sabato, the political scientist behind Sabato’s Crystal Ball newsletter, dismissed the survey as an “absurd” outlier and noted the news outlet should be embarrassed for publishing it.

“Ignore the Washington Post – ABC poll,” Sabato wrote on X. “It’s a ridiculous outlier (Trump up 10 over Biden—laughable). My question: How could you even publish a poll so absurd on its face? Will be a lingering embarrassment for you.”

