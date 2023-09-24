‘EVERY DEMOCRAT SHOULD RESIGN!’ Trump Rages Entire Dem Senate Must Go Over Menendez: ‘They All Knew’

Many Republicans and even some Democrats have called for the resignation of Sen. Bob Menendez following the announcement of a major indictment on bribery and corruption against the New Jersey Democrat. But ex-president Donald Trump wants to expand that to include every Democrat in the United States Senate.

On his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump raged in a post that it’s not just Menendez who is guilty and must step down, but every Senate Democrat.

“Senate Democrats should all resign based on Senator Bob Menendez!” he wrote. “They all knew what was going on, and the way he lived.”

He also invited the FBI to raid the homes of Democrat Senators.

“Why doesn’t the FBI raid Senate Democrat’s homes like they illegally raided Mar-a-Lago, where nothing was done wrong based on the Presidential Records Act,” he claimed. “Menendez is a ‘piker’ compared to some of those Election Stealing THUGS.”

Naturally he also brought up President Joe Biden.

“Can you imagine how much Crooked Joe Biden has stolen, and what’s in some of his many homes? The FBI and “Justice” notified him that they would be going in to look,“in a few weeks.” In other words, get rid of the cash, gold, & documents, ASAP, before we get there. They didn’t give me any warning, they just showed up. Hunter lived with Crooked Joe in Delaware. It would be a “Treasure Hunt!” Crooked’s coffers must be loaded up with cash. I wonder how much they got paid for Rigging the Election? Menendez is one of many, a small timer at that.

“EVERY DEMOCRAT SHOULD RESIGN FROM THE SENATE!” Trump concluded in all caps. “Our Border’s are Broken, our Election’s are Rigged. MAGA!”

Trump also crowed about the new Washington Post/ABC poll showing him ahead of Biden. That poll also had bad news for Biden from within his own party, as many recent polls have.

