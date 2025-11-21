Trump Declares, ‘It Was a Great Honor Meeting Zohran Mamdani’ 

President Donald Trump followed up his Oval Office lovefest with New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani with a post stating that he was honored to meet the 34-year-old political upstart.

On Friday, Trump hosted the man he repeatedly demeaned and maligned as a “communist.” Rather than a tense affair, as many expected, the meeting was astoundingly cordial. At one point, a Fox News reporter asked Mamdani about having called Trump a “fascist,” only to have the president interrupt and tell the mayor-elect, “That’s ok, you can just say yes.”

“Ok, alright,” Mamdani replied.

“It’s easier than explaining it,” Trump chuckled as he slapped Mamdani’s arm.

A couple of hours after the meeting, Trump took to Truth Social, where he said, “It was a Great Honor meeting Zohran Mamdani, the new Mayor of New York City!”

The president posted a series of photos from their summit.

Mamdani said that he and Trump disagree on much, but that he hopes he can work with the president on the issue of affordability in New York.

“I think both President Trump and I, we are very clear about our positions and our views, and what I really appreciate about the president is that the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement, which there are many, and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers,” Mamdani said. “And frankly, that is something that could transform the lives of the 8.5 million people who are currently struggling under a cost-of-living crisis with one in four living in poverty. And the meeting came back again and again to what it could look like to lift those New Yorkers out of struggle, and start to deliver them a city that they could do more than just struggle to afford it, but actually start to live in it.