Brit Hume Says Mike Pence Will Find It Hard to Get Elected ‘Without Being Kind of Exciting’

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume said voters may not find former Vice President Mike Pence exciting enough if he decides to run for president in 2024.

Pence, who is reportedly mulling a run, would face the seemingly impossible task of running on the record of Donald Trump while simultaneously making the case that Trump should not be the nominee. The former president, under whom Pence served, has already declared his candidacy.

On Wednesday’s Special Report on Fox News, Bret Baier aired a clip of an interview he did with Pence.

“If you get in, is the elevator pitch that you get Trump administration policy without the baggage, without the chaos?” Baier asked Pence. “Is that the pitch?

“Well, I don’t know that I’d ever frame it in a way of looking backwards,” Pence replied. “What I’ve heard consistently around the country is two things. The American people want to get back to the policies of the Trump-Pence administration.”

Pence recounted the administration’s record, but added he’d be a different kind of president.

“But I’ve also heard people say that they want to see us get back to the kind of civility and the threshold of respect that used to exist not that long ago in American politics,” he continued, before saying he’d “take us back to a different time in America when we could really solve problems.”

“I think that’s a long yes,” Baier replied.

Back in the present, Baier asked Hume for his reaction.

“It reminded me a lot of what George H.W. Bush said in his acceptance speech, that he was looking for a kinder, gentler America after eight years of Ronald Reagan under whom he served under much as Pence served under Trump,” Hume said. “The Reagan people hated that, but the public seemed ready for it.”

However, he flagged one potential issue for the former veep.

“Pence’s problem is that while the country may have an appetite for, you know, things to calm down and settle down, it’s sort of hard to get elected in an election in this type of atmosphere without being kind of exciting,” Hume stated. “Voters in Florida certainly found Ron DeSantis exciting enough to give him a 20-point victory. Whether voters will find Mike Pence exciting enough is, I think, another question.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com