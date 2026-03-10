Trump Has Been Grilling Aides About Whether Lewandowski Profited Off of Noem’s $220M DHS Ads: NBC

President Donald Trump has been grilling aides over whether his former campaign manager and adviser Corey Lewandowski personally profited off of former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s $220 million ad campaign, according to NBC News.

Three unnamed sources familiar with the matter told NBC News that Trump had been grilling his aides over advertising campaign, which featured Noem before she was replaced as Secretary of Homeland Security by Trump last week.

“He’s mentioned the ads several times,” one senior White House official told the news outlet, while all three sources reportedly said Trump had “grown suspicious about Lewandowski’s role in doling out government contracts.”

In a statement to NBC News, Lewandowski denied receiving “any money from any of the contracts,” insisting he had received “zero, not one penny.”

After it was reported last month that Lewandowski and Noem had been engaged in a “close relationship” while working together in the Trump administration, despite both figures being married, Noem was asked during a hearing last week whether she had ever “had sexual relations” with her adviser.

“Lewandowski had initially wanted to formally serve as Noem’s chief of staff, but Trump rejected the idea due to reports of a romantic relationship between the two—which he has continued to bring up, officials say,” reported the Wall Street Journal in February. “Lewandowski and Noem, who are both married, have publicly denied the reports of the affair, but people said they do little to hide their relationship inside the department.”

