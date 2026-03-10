Trump FCC Boss Rips Deleted CNN Post on ISIS-Supporting Terror Suspects: ‘I Could Not Believe It’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

FCC Chair Brendan Carr slammed CNN on Tuesday for a post that softly framed a story on two suspected ISIS-supporting terrorists who hurled explosive devices in New York City last weekend, with Carr saying it was yet another example of why trust in the mainstream press continues to “crater.”

Carr shared his disgust with CNN’s now-deleted post during an interview with Breitbart.

“I could not believe it,” Carr said about the post.

He continued:

CNN left that tweet up — they now deleted it — but the story itself is still up there. And again, whether that falls in the ‘hoax’ bucket or the ‘out of touch’ bucket, I don’t know, but it’s just time after time after time. And that’s why you see trust in the legacy media continue to crater.

Carr’s remarks came shortly after CNN deleted a social media post on the suspected terrorists for “breaching the editorial standards” of the network.

The deleted post was skewered by many on social media after it referred to the suspects, 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, as “two Pennsylvania teenagers” who could have been enjoying the “warm weather” when their lives were “drastically” changed.

Balat was seen on video shouting “Allahu Akbar!” and throwing a screw-filled explosive device at anti-Islam protesters in front of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D0 official residence. He also gave a salute to ISIS while he was shackled and being led by police on Monday.

CNN added an editor’s note to the top of its story that said it did not accurately reflect the “gravity of the incident.” And a CNN spokesperson used the same language in a statement shared with Mediaite:

A post regarding the two individuals arrested for throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home failed to reflect the gravity of the incident thereby breaching the editorial standards we require for all our reporting. It has therefore been deleted.

Carr’s take on CNN came after he blasted mainstream outlets for being “wildly out of touch” with the average American.

He pointed to a Washington Post story calling Colin Kaepernick the “most relevant figure” at the Super Bowl last month, despite not having played in the NFL in nine years. Carr also said the mainstream press embarrassed itself with how it covered the USA Men’s Hockey team hanging out with President Donald Trump.

Carr also ripped the press for pushing “hoaxes that go in one direction.”

He pointed to the “mostly peaceful” chyron used during riots in 2020, the press ignoring ex-President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, “Russiagate,” and how CNN covered the Covington Catholic students as examples of fake news tailored to fit the media’s liberal agenda.

Watch above via YouTube.

