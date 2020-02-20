Trump Hints Roger Stone Pardon Following Tucker Carlson Plea

President Donald Trump hinted that he may pardon former campaign adviser Roger Stone on Thursday, following a Fox News segment from Tucker Carlson floating the possibility.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight Wednesday, the Fox News host called the prosecution a “travesty” and said President Trump could end it “in an instant with a pardon and there are indications tonight that he will do that.”

Stone was found guilty of all seven counts he was charged with, including witness tampering and lying to Congress. He will be sentenced on Thursday, and could face years in prison.

“Like the Russia collusion fantasy itself, Stone’s prosecution was wholly political. It was a shocking insult to the American tradition of equal justice,” Carlson said. “The whole thing is enough to shake your faith in our justice system, unfortunately.”

Carlson added that “President Trump could end this travesty in an instant with a pardon and there are indications tonight that he will do that,” noting that “in the last 24 hours he has done the same for former police commissioner Bernie Kerik and financier Michael Milken.”

“Democrats will become unhinged if Trump pardons Roger Stone, but they’re unhinged anyway,” Carlson continued. “What has happened to Roger Stone should never happen to anyone in this country of any political party, to Democrats as well, ever. It’s completely immoral, it’s wrong. Fixing it is the right thing to do and in the end that is the only thing that matters.”

On Thursday morning Trump posted the clip of Carlson to his Twitter account, and in another tweet shot down the fact that Stone lied to Congress.

“OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI!” Trump wrote. “FAIRNESS?”

“They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.” @CNN OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]