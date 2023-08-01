Trump Posts Alarming Rant From Jesse Watters Vowing Revenge Against Political Opponents Over Criminal Indictment

Former President Donald Trump shared a clip of Fox News host Jesse Watters warning that Trump could “unleash hell on all of his political enemies” and put them and “their families in prison” on Tuesday after he was indicted on four felony counts.

On his show Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters said:

Any time Biden’s in trouble, Trump pays for it, and the news cycle flips. Now Donald Trump is a runaway favorite to wrap up the Republican nomination and is currently tied with Joe Biden in yesterday’s New York Times poll in the general, 43-43. Astonishingly, after these political war crimes have been perpetrated on him, Donald Trump is in the best position he’s been in so far to win reelection. Can you believe that?”

Watters continued, “At which point he’ll have to pardon himself immediately, and don’t you think for a second he’s not gonna unleash hell on all of his political enemies. This is only the beginning of politicians putting other politicians and their families in prison. Sad we had to go down this road but this is where we are and now we have to finish it.”

Shortly after the segment, Trump posted a clip of Watters’ comments to his Truth Social page.

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump’s presidential campaign railed against Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment and claimed the charges against Trump were “reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes.”

“These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our Country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before,” the campaign declared.

