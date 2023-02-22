Fox News, CNN and MSNBC Skip Trump’s East Palestine Speech

Former President Donald Trump’s live remarks from East Palestine, Ohio were ignored by the three major cable news networks on Wednesday.

Newsmax and OAN, both to the right of Fox News, carried the remarks live and offered analysis following the event.

Trump traveled to the small town to draw attention to the ongoing clean-up following a train derailment and the release of toxic chemicals just outside of the community. He delivered his remarks from inside a fire station and spent a large portion of his remarks attacking President Joe Biden and casting the disaster in political terms, accusing Biden of ignoring a “red state” community.

The former president toured the area and made brief remarks alongside Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), who has endorsed Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

“They were intending to do absolutely nothing for you,” Trump said of the Biden administration.

Trump arrived with bottles of water his team handed out to local residents and took credit for federal resources coming to the town.

“They changed their tune. It was an amazing phenomenon,” Trump said, claiming that FEMA got its act together once Biden officials found out he would be visiting the town. Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, has previously poured cold water on the idea that the federal government was slow to react, noting Biden called him immediately and offered any resources he asked for.

“The president called me and said, ‘Anything you need.’ I have not called him back after that conversation. I will not hesitate to do that if we’re seeing a problem or anything. But I’m not seeing it,” DeWine told reporters last week.

During his remarks Trump thanked “some of the incredible people that helped us because we’re bringing thousands of bottle of water. ‘Trump Water,’ actually, most of it. Some of it we had to go to a much lesser quality water. You want to get those Trump bottles, I think more than anybody else. But we’re bringing a lot of water, thousands of bottles.”

Watch some of Trump’s remarks above via Newsmax.

