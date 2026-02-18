Trump Showered With Praise at Black History Month Event: ‘He Keeps It Real, Just Like Grandma!’

President Donald Trump received a ton of love during a Black History Month event at the White House on Wednesday, with one attendee chastising the media and MAGA critics for branding the president a racist.

Washington, D.C. resident Felicia Cook said that couldn’t be further from the truth after she was called to the podium to speak. And she gave Trump a glowing compliment: “He keeps it real, just like grandma!”

“I appreciate that ’cause I can trust him, ’cause he tells exactly how he feel and what he think,” Cook continued. “Thank God for this president.”

That drew some cheers from the attendees.

Her speech took a somber turn a moment later, with Cook explaining her grandson was killed in a shooting.

“It seemed like nobody cared,” Cook said, until she said members of the Trump administration interviewed her about the tragedy.

Cook said she was later honored to be invited to testify before Congress in favor of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, which she said made the nation’s capital safer. She also praised Trump for deploying the National Guard to D.C. last year, saying it should have happened “years ago.”

Cook then passionately defended Trump against his critics:

I love him, I don’t want to hear nothing you got to say about that racist stuff! And don’t be lookin’ at me on the news, hatin’ on me because I’m standing up for somebody that deserves to be stand up for. Get off the man’s back! Let him do his job! He’s doing the right thing!

The room cheered as Cook yelled into the microphone. Trump smiled as he watched alongside her, before giving her a big hug.

That moment came just a few hours after CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt if she had any examples of Trump being “falsely called racist” in recent years. That question stunned Leavitt.

“You’re kidding, right?” Leavitt replied.

Leavitt said she was happy to have her team pull a “plethora” of examples — and shortly after the press briefing concluded, an X account for the White House posted an example of O’Keefe himself calling out Trump for “racist tweets” in 2019.

And there are plenty of other examples from big-time media figures.

Here are a few: Ex-CNN star Don Lemon branded Trump a “racist” in 2018, and called him a “racist piece of sh*t” last year. Another CNN alum, Jim Acosta, said in 2018 “this president deep down may just be a racist.” MS NOW anchor Lawrence O’Donnell dubbed Trump the “most racist” president who never owned slaves in 2024, and his colleague, Chris Hayes, called Trump “to his bones a racist” after he posted a video depicting ex-President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes earlier this month.

Watch above via Fox News.

