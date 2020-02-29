At the Conservative Political Action Conference [CPAC] on Saturday, President Donald Trump closed the event with his hour-and-a-half keynote speech, full of quotable moments and applause lines. The crowd was especially thrilled by his mocking impersonation of 2020 Democratic candidate and former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg.

“Mini-Mike, I know him well,” said Trump, using his derogatory nickname for Bloomberg. “I knew that was going to happen, that was probably the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates.”

He said Bloomberg will keep spending money but it goes to show that “you can’t buy an election.”

He then moved on to the exchanges between Bloomberg and fellow Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Boy did Pocahontas destroy him,” said Trump, using his derogatory nickname for Warren. “And look what I did to her!”

“He didn’t know what hit him,” said Trump. “He’s going ‘oh get me off of this stage.'”

Trump then squatted down behind the podium and in a mocking voice said “Get me off! Get me off of this stage!” as the CPAC crowd exploded.

The cheers, whistles, and laughter became a repeating chant of “four more years” amid the the roaring applause. The reaction lasted for about 37 full seconds before Trump spoke again, saying, “well thank you very much.”

Then there was another about 12 seconds of reaction before Trump added “we hit a nerve there, huh?”

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

