Trump Stops To Acknowledge the Story He’s Telling ‘Has Nothing To Do’ With Event He’s Speaking At

President Donald Trump went on a lengthy ramble about changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on Monday during a speech to McDonald’s franchise owners and operators.

“Those in this room know the people of our country better than anybody,” said Trump during his speech at the McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington:

Before the sun rises, you are up serving hot coffee to construction workers, nurses, and police officers on the way to the job. In the evening, you stand ready with the fast dinner and a smile for busy moms and their children as they race from school to soccer practice. Really is, it’s Americana. And late at night, your lights are off [sic] and the only ones still glowing when the long-haul trucker pulls up for a good meal and a best Coca-Cola in America. Best Coca-Cola. And I’ll bet they use real sugar in your Coca-Cola. You know, they didn’t in the United States. I said to the head of Coca-Cola, “You got to go to sugar. They do in other countries,” and you know what? They went to sugar. Isn’t that nice? I said, “You gotta go to sugar.” Just like I said, “Why is the Gulf of Mexico called the Gulf of Mexico?” I said, “We’re changing the name,” and now it’s the Gulf of America. It has nothing to do with McDonald’s, but maybe it does.

He continued, “We have 92% of the shoreline, they have 8%. I wouldn’t say I made a lot of friends in Mexico, but they still like me. Wasn’t that a good change though? Seriously. Wasn’t that beautiful? And it was done in an instant. You know, it’s like, normally you’d think a thing like that would take years. This took like ten minutes. I asked somebody, good lawyers in my office, I said, ‘Would I be able to change the Gulf of Mexico? Is that possible?'”

Trump concluded, “And they did and we changed it and everybody’s happy. Well, not everybody, but most people. Most people are happy. But it’s great prestige for our country. You know, it’s tremendous prestige for our country, and that’s good for McDonald’s and it’s good for everybody else. As president, I want you to know that I’m fighting every day to support small businesses like yours.”

