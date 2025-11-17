Former Trump White House Lawyer Predicts DOJ’s Case Against Comey Is ‘Dead,’ Says Bondi and Halligan Could Be Disbarred

Ty Cobb, who served as a White House lawyer during President Donald Trump’s first term, said the administration’s case against former FBI Director James Comey is “dead.”

On Monday, a federal magistrate judge said Lindsey Halligan, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who was previously Trump’s personal attorney, committed “profound investigative missteps” when seeking Comey’s indictment by a grand jury in September. The grand jury ultimately charged Comey with making a false statement to Congress and obstruction.

But in a blistering 24-page ruling, Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick said that the case shows “a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps, missteps that led an FBI agent and a prosecutor to potentially undermine the integrity of the grand jury proceeding.” The judge added that Comey’s rights may have been violated.

Hours later on CNN’s OutFront, Erin Burnett asked Cobb where the case stands.

“When you hear what the judge raised today in terms of the questions, do you think the DOJ’s case against Comey is dead?” she asked.

“I do,” he replied, before noting that Halligan’s appointment as U.S. Attorney is legally suspect. “I think it’s dead for two reasons. First, I think it’s because of the illegal appointment that is before another judge, Judge Curry. But Magistrate Judge Fitzpatrick’s opinion today will be taught in law schools for 50 years as the epitome of prosecutorial misconduct.”

Burnett responded by asking if Halligan is solely to blame for the debacle.

“She, in large part, yes,” Cobb said. “Her time in the grand jury is extraordinary. She told the grand jury, basically, that Comey didn’t have a Fifth Amendment right at trial to refuse to testify. And therefore, he would be able to give his explanation as to the events and counter the government’s evidence, which the judge noted appropriately was burden shifting. And moreover, she told the grand jury in an extraordinary statement not to worry about the record with which they had been presented because the government had better evidence at trial. That’s like saying, ‘Please indict this person because we don’t have time to indict innocent people.’ It’s just way, way, way out of bounds.”

Cobb added that the actions of Halligan and Attorney General Pam Bondi in the case “would be a basis” for them to be disbarred.

