Trump Tells Crowd, ‘Most’ Republicans ‘Look Like a Bunch Of Weak Jerks Right Now’

Former President Donald Trump addressed supporters at a rally in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday night and said most prominent Republicans look “weak.”

Trump, who was arraigned on Thursday over his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, played his greatest hits at the event. When it came time to rail against President Joe Biden, he told attendees the GOP needs to get its act together.

“If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country as crooked Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done,” Trump declared.

Republicans have accused Biden of engaging in shady business deals with his son Hunter Biden. Some have even alleged the older Biden took bribes when he served as vice president. Proof of the allegations, however, has not been presented thus far. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is under indictment for tax violations. Last week, a judge put a plea agreement in the case on hold.

“[H]e shouldn’t be allowed to be the president,” Trump continued, before taking aim at his own party. “And the Republicans better get tough and they better get smart because most of them look like a bunch of weak jerks right now. And you got to get tough and smart and you have to fight fire with fire. You can’t allow this to go on.”

It is unclear how Trump wants the GOP to “get smart,” though this may include commencing an impeachment inquiry into Biden – a possibility Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) floated last month for the first time.

Trump is running for the 2024 Republican nomination and is expected to win, as he currently maintains a wide lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the rest of the field. During his speech Friday night, Trump took several shots at “Ron DeSanctimonious,” as he has been wont to do in recent months.

Watch above via Newsmax.

