McCarthy Teases Impeachment Inquiry Into Biden: ‘We Will Follow This All the Way to the End’

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave perhaps his strongest indication yet that the Republican-controlled House intends to take steps toward launching an impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden.

The House Oversight Committee has been in overdrive attempting to link Biden to business dealings entered into by his son Hunter Biden. Joe Biden says he has never been involved in his son’s business ventures, but Republicans claim they have evidence suggesting that’s false.

Another key claim congressional Republicans have made is that as vice president, Biden leaned on Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, an energy company on which Hunter sat. Conservatives have pointed to video showing Joe Biden bragging about getting the prosecutor removed while speaking at an event. However, the prosecutor in question was removed for not investigating corruption in the country.

Appearing on Monday’s Hannity, McCarthy discussed alleged payments made from Romanian and Chinese entities to Biden family members, though his members have not produced evidence showing Joe Biden received money.

“The FBI kept this from the IRS,” McCarthy told Sean Hannity about the alleged shell companies the Bidens used. “So, not only do they claim that they were bribed, we now find information that 16 out of 17 payments from Romania were provided to the Biden shell companies while he was vice president. When President Biden was running for office, he told the American public that he’s never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now proved is not true.”

The speaker then cited “credible whistleblowers” at the IRS who claim the Bidens were given preferential treatment.

McCarthy went on to say the House may be venturing into impeachment territory.

“If you’re sitting in our position today, we would know none of this if Republicans had not taken the majority,” he continued. “We’ve only followed where the information has taken us. But this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed.”

McCarthy then claimed the president is engaged in the “weaponization of government” in a way not seen since the Nixon administration.

He concluded, “I believe we will follow this all the way to the end, and this is gonna rise to an impeachment inquiry the way the Constitution tells us to do this.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com