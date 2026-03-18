President Donald Trump ripped into Democrats in an early-morning Truth Social rant on Wednesday, saying they must “pay a big price” in the midterms for the ongoing DHS shutdown.

Taking to his social media platform just after 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Trump blamed the “Radical Left” for being “totally unreasonable,” and claimed “chaos” was erupting at airports.

“The Democrat’s purposeful DHS SHUTDOWN is causing chaos at the airports,” Trump said in the post. “These Lunatics are being totally unreasonable in their Radical Left asks. They are FULLY TO BLAME, and must pay a big price, for the good of our Country, in the Midterm Elections. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s post came a day after Adam Stahl, the acting deputy TSA administrator, warned that airports could “quite literally shut down” if Congress cannot agree on funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Stahl, speaking with Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt on Tuesday, said the partial government shutdown that began on Feb. 14 had forced TSA agents to work without pay.

To date, 366 TSA agents have already resigned, with callout rates skyrocketing.

Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have pushed back on the Trump administration’s claims that the situation is a “Democrats’ Reckless DHS Shutdown.”

Last week, Schumer furiously dismissed claims that Republican senators reached out to discuss a DHS funding deal, calling it “a lot of bull.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!