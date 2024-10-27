Trump Camp Seeks Distance From Comic Calling Puerto Rico ‘Floating Pile of Garbage’ at Rally: ‘Joke Does Not Reflect The Views of President Trump’

The presidential campaign of GOP nominee Donald Trump sought to get some distance from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe after he joked about Puerto Rico as a “floating pile of garbage” during his set at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Hinchcliffe joined Tucker Carlson, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, former pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan, former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, Rep. Byron Donalds, and many others to speak before thousands of Trump rallygoers at the expansive campaign event.

Hinchliffe’s act included multiple controversial jokes, focusing particularly on immigration and Latino and Black voters. In one such comment, Hinchcliffe compared Puerto Rico to a “floating pile of garbage” drawing some laughter but many gasps and groans from the Republican crowd – enough that GOP Sen. Rick Scott said the joke “bombed” at the rally.

“Republicans are the party with a good sense of humor,” Hinchcliffe’s remark began.

He said that there is a lot going on in the world, and added, “I don’t know if you guys know this, but there is literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico?”

Following the joke, prominent Democrats called out the comedian and the Trump campaign over the rhetoric, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) during a simultaneous live Twitch stream.

Some time later, in a statement quoted by the Washington Post, the Trump campaign attempted to get some distance from the comedian’s comments.

“This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” senior campaign adviser Danielle Alvarez said in a statement according to the Post.

For his part, Hinchliffe pushed back against Ocasio-Cortez and Walz, saying it “might be time to change your tampon,” and arguing that the reaction was due to humorlessness.