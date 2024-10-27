‘Hear That Mr. Speaker?’ Trump Vows to Invoke 1798 Alien Enemies Act for Mass Deportations, Tells Mike Johnson ‘Get Ready’ At NYC Rally

Former President Donald Trump told Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) to “get ready” for utilizing an 18th century law to enable mass deportations of gang members starting on “day one” if he wins the White House next month.

During a rally attended by thousands at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Trump slammed the Biden administration for the surge of undocumented migrants coming into the country.

Trump vowed to implement the “largest deportation program in American history” on his first day in office, and to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to do it. And he warned the Republican Speaker to “get ready” for the new situation.

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 is a law passed by Congress that allowed the president to authorize the arrest, relocation, or deportation of any male over the age of 14 who came from a foreign, enemy country. It has only been used three times in U.S. history, each of those during war.

The United States is now an occupied country, but it will soon be an occupied country no longer. Not gonna be happening? Not gonna be happening. November 5th, 2024, nine days from now, will be Liberation Day in America. It’s going to be Liberation Day. On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history. Gotta get the criminals out. I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible. And to expedite removals of Tren de Aragua and other savage gangs like MS-13, which is equally vicious, I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. Think of that. That’s how far back. That’s when they had law and order. They had some tough ones. Think of it. The Alien Enemies Act of 1798. You hear that, Mr. Speaker? Get ready! To target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American soil. And there are lots of them. We don’t have the same country anymore. You know that. And you know, when you look at the polls and they say about the economy and they have all these different things. The worst nightmare that we’re facing is what they’ve done to us on our borders.

